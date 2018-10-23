French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ATOS:

French IT services firm Atos said on Tuesday it would lower its 2018 revenue guidance, citing disappointing results in Germany and North America and global economic uncertainty.

EIFFAGE:

Eiffage’s APRR signed a new highway investment plan of nearly 187 million euros.

ESSILOR:

The world’s largest maker of ophthalmic lenses reported a lower-than-expected revenue but kept its full-year guidance unchanged.

INGENICO:

Payments company Ingenico, which is being pursued by business services company Edenred and corporate banking group Natixis, lowered its earnings outlook due to some weak performances at its bank client arm.

INNATE PHARMA:

British drugmaker AstraZeneca will buy a newly issued equity stake of 9.8 percent in smaller French peer Innate Pharma, as consolidation intensifies in the healthcare sector.

KLEPIERRE:

French financial company reported a 2 pct growth in total revenues for the first nine months and confirmed outlook for the full-year.

RENAULT:

French carmaker Renault reported a 6 percent drop in third-quarter revenue, hit by a downturn in emerging-market sales and the group’s withdrawal from Iran.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL:

Shell reported an unplanned unit shutdown for equipment maintenance at the Martinez, California Refinery on Oct. 17.

TOTAL:

CEO Patrick Pouyanne said he would attend the Future Investment Summit in Saudi Arabia this week.

VALLOUREC:

French steel pipe maker announced its position on the Ascoval steel mill takeover project.

WORLDLINE:

French payment and transaction services company reported a 6.3 pct growth in revenues for the third quarter and confirmed all of the 2018 objectives.

XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE:

Leroy Merlin has entrusted the global logistics provider XPO Logistics with the management of a new site planned near Angers.

