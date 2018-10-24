French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 24

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALSTOM:

Siemens and Alstom will receive a warning this week from European Union antitrust regulators that their plan to create a Franco-German rail champion will hurt competition.

EDF:

The French government will present its 2018-28 energy strategy (PPE) mid-November, possibly Nov 12, instead of end of October, French daily Le Figaro reported on its website. For EDF, which operates France’s 58 nuclear reactors, the PPE is a key factor in its long-term investment planning.

EURAZEO:

Sale of Asmodee after successful transformation.

GECINA:

Total Gross Revenue at September 30 Up At 504.5 Million Euros.

KERING:

Demand for Gucci handbags fell from recent highs but proved more resilient than expected in the third quarter, extending a strong sales run at parent Kering for the time being as markets fret that momentum in the luxury sector is petering out.

SAFRAN:

The company posted stronger than expected third-quarter sales and said it was “well on track” to meeting full-year goals with the help of accelerating production of a new jet engine and stability at recently acquired Zodiac Aerospace.

VINCI:

Vinci posted a 9.5 percent rise in third-quarter sales, helped by robust activity in its airports and motorway concessions units and at its construction business.

