French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks. French CAC futures were flat at 0610 GMT. AIRBUS: Bombardier Inc on Tuesday said it was reviewing 2017 delivery plans for its CSeries jets, after U.S. engine parts maker United Technologies said it was resolving issues with its geared turbofan (GTF) engines to make them more durable. The Canadian government encouraged Bombardier to make a deal with Airbus SE for its CSeries planes to thwart a potential venture with Chinese investors, according to five sources familiar with the matter. AIR LIQUIDE: Air Liquide posted lower Q3 revenues but increased its synergies targets. CAPGEMINI: Posted a slight rise in Q3 revenues and confirmed its 2017 financial targets.

CARMILA Carmilla reported that 9-month gross rental income rose to 225.2 million euros. The Group also expects to achieve objectives of 2017 Recurring Earnings in the higher part of the range of 175 million euros – Euro 180 million euros.

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC: Pharma company Eurofins Scientific reported a 16.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue to 731 million euros on Tuesday, boosted by over 40 acquisitions singed year to date. Company set new annual revenue targets, of 3.6 billion euros in 2018 and 4 billion euros in 2019.

HEINEKEN: Heineken posted Q3 numbers.

JCDECAUX: JCDecaux announced on Tuesday that it has won a 9 year advertising concession for the El Dorado international airport of Bogota in Colombia.

KERING: Kering said on a conference call that the group is still confident on Gucci performance in 2018 in spite of tougher comparisons and foreign exchange climate.

KORIAN Korian reported Q3 revenue higher by about 5% at 791 million euros. Company also confirmed it’s objectives for FY 2017.

PSA: French carmaker PSA Group said quarterly revenue rose by almost a third, as the Peugeot maker added Opel-Vauxhall sales numbers for the first time and increased deliveries in Europe and a rebounding Latin America.

RENAULT: French carmaker Renault on Tuesday reported a 15.9 percent increase in third-quarter sales, and raised its forecast for growth in the global autos market while maintaining the company’s own outlook for higher 2017 profits and revenues.

SHOWROOMPRIVÉ: French online fashion retailer Showroomprive reported a 28 percent rise in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday and predicted a similar increase for the full year to around 690 million euros ($812 million).

TARKETT: Tarkett reported Q3 adjusted EBITDA lower by over 15% at 101.1 million euros. Company confirmed the financial targets of 2020 strategic plan.

TOTAL: French oil and gas major Total confirmed on Tuesday that it was among companies in discussions with French energy group Engie over Engie’s global liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets.

VALEO: Valeo reported Q3 consolidated sales higher by over 7.7% at 4.30 billion euros. Growth forecast for global automotive production has been revised slightly upwards to around 2%

VINCI < SGEF.PA>: French construction and engineering group Vinci posted a 6.6 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Tuesday, helped by robust activity in concessions and a recovering French construction market.

