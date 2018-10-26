French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV, HEINEKEN:

AmBev, the Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch InBev, reported a drop in quarterly earnings on Thursday, hurt by inflation in Argentina and slipping share in key market Brazil, where rival Heineken is making serious inroads.

BUREAU VERITAS:

Bureau Veritas reported its Q3 revenue up 8.6 percent at constant currency.

IPSOS:

Q3 revenue down at 427.9 million euros.

JCDECAUX:

Successful placement of 300 million euros in 2-year notes.

RENAULT:

Appointed Olivier Murguet Executive Vice-President Sales & Regions.

ST GOBAIN:

St Gobain reported higher third-quarter sales that came in slightly below an average of analysts’ forecasts, although the company reiterated its 2018 targets for annual profit growth.

SEB:

Q3 revenue up at 1.60 billion euros.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO:

Q3 revenue up at 1.91 billion euros.

VALEO:

Valeo slashed its full-year sales and earnings goal, blaming industry disruption from the introduction of tougher European emissions tests and a sharp sales downturn in China.

