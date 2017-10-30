French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent at 0701 GMT.

AKZO:

Akzo Nobel confirmed talks with Axalta concerning a possible merger.

CARMAT:

Carmat said it had obtained approval to perform implants in the Czech Republic.

EDF:

EDF lowered on Friday its 2017 targets for nuclear power output and for EBITDA, following restart delays at its Tricastin nuclear plant. Separately, Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot said France will detail at the end of 2018 how many nuclear reactors will close to meet a target on reducing atomic energy.

NOVARTIS/ADVANCED ACCELERATOR:

Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Monday said it was buying France’s Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) in a $3.9 billion cash deal to strengthen the oncology portfolio at the world’s biggest maker of prescription medicines.

TRIDEM:

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd said it would buy French drug distributor Tridem Pharma S.A.S. for 63 million euros ($73 million), in a move to expand its market share in Europe and Africa.

