French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Changed guidance as it posted 9 month and Q3 results.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France-KLM posted strong quarterly earnings and an upbeat outlook despite rising fuel costs, as new Chief Executive Ben Smith prepares to seek pilots’ approval for plans likely to include an expansion of the group’s low-fare operations.

EDF:

EDF sold its stake in the Dunkirk LNG terminal.

ENGIE:

Engie said on Tuesday it has received clearance for its grounded 500 MW gigawatt capacity offshore Yeu and Noirmoutier wind projects.

EUTELSAT:

The company reported its Q1 total revenue up at 335.1 million euros.

IPSOS:

Ipsos announced the acquisition of Synthesio for an amount of over 50 million dollars in cash.

L’OREAL:

Sales growth at Maybelline parent L’Oreal picked up pace in the third quarter, driven by booming demand in Asia, especially for skincare treatments such as anti-ageing creams.

NEXITY:

The company reported its 9-month revenue up at 2.50 billion euros.

SANOFI:

Sanofi narrowed its 2018 profit target for the second time this year after it posted higher-than-expected third-quarter profits, helped by robust sales growth at its key vaccines unit and its rare diseases Genzyme division.

TELEPERFORMANCE:

The company reported its Q3 revenue up at 1.08 billion euros.

TF1:

The company reported its Q3 operating revenue up at 18.3 million euros.

UBISOFT:

Ubisoft reported second-quarter sales and bookings well ahead of their own expectations helped by a “steady rise in player engagement”.

