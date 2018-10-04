French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.5 percent by 0617 GMT.

AIR LIQUIDE:

Currency impact on group sales is estimated at around -1% in Q3 2018, Air Liquide said late on Wednesday.

CASINO:

Casino announced the opening of a “Le 4 Casino” near the Champs Elysees on October 4 with the long-standing franchisee Prodistribution.

EDF:

EDF announces the completion of its hybrid refinancing transaction.

NEOEN:

French solar company Neoen said it planned to raise about 640 million euros ($734.34 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares, raising funds to help its expansion.

PUBLICIS:

Acquired Czech firm Kindred Group.

THALES:

The company said that Thales Canada is investing more than $315,000 with Virtual Marine to enhance embedded ship simulation system.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....