French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ENGIE:

Belgium’s nuclear safety regulator (FANC) will investigate whether Engie’s ENGIE.PA Belgian subsidiary Electrabel underestimated the degradation at Doel 3 reactor, a senior expert at the agency said on Thursday.

KERING:

The head of Gucci has reassured shop staff over a looming slowdown in the pace of sales growth after a revenue explosion at the Kering-owned label, according to an internal video message seen by Reuters.

ALD

ALD, the car leasing unit of Societe Generale said it successfully issued a 500 milion euros inaugural positive impact bond.

EURONEXT NV:

In September 2018, average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book rose 11.3 percent compared to September 2017

SOCIETE LDC SA:

H1 consolidated revenue rose to 1.94 billion euros.

ALD:

Fitch affirmed ALD at ‘A-‘; outlook stable

