FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Credit RSS
October 5, 2018 / 4:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 5

2 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ENGIE:

Belgium’s nuclear safety regulator (FANC) will investigate whether Engie’s ENGIE.PA Belgian subsidiary Electrabel underestimated the degradation at Doel 3 reactor, a senior expert at the agency said on Thursday.

KERING:

The head of Gucci has reassured shop staff over a looming slowdown in the pace of sales growth after a revenue explosion at the Kering-owned label, according to an internal video message seen by Reuters.

ALD

ALD, the car leasing unit of Societe Generale said it successfully issued a 500 milion euros inaugural positive impact bond.

EURONEXT NV:

In September 2018, average daily transaction value on euronext cash order book rose 11.3 percent compared to September 2017

SOCIETE LDC SA:

H1 consolidated revenue rose to 1.94 billion euros.

ALD:

Fitch affirmed ALD at ‘A-‘; outlook stable

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.