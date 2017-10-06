French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 6

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT

French carmaker Renault RENA.PA pledged to deliver a 44 percent sales increase by 2022 as it expands its car lineup for emerging markets and extends its low-cost edge into hybrid and electric cars.

NEXANS

Nexans said on Friday it would install a submarine cable in Norway at a sea depth of 526 meters.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

Credit Agricole is preparing to launch a low-cost mobile banking offer aimed at countering Orange’s offensive in this field, Les Echos reported.

TOTAL

Total SA was preparing the crude distillation units to resume production at its 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Thursday, said Gulf Coast market sources.

ILIAD

Iliad announced successful placement of 650 million euros bonds. The issue was highly over-subscribed, with over 2 billion euros worth of investor applications.

SOCIETÉ LDC

Societé LDC reported growth of H1 consolidated revenue by 12 million to 1.85 billion euros. Group said it remains careful on results due to price rise in raw materials.

L‘OREAL

L‘Oreal said on Thursday it would appeal a 2.6 million euro ($3 million) fine imposed by Greece’s competition authority, which ruled that the French cosmetics company and several of its rivals were fixing prices.

