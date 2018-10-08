French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Airbus announced on Friday it won 311 gross aircraft orders since the beginning of the year.

ADP:

France would block any moves by a foreign power to gain control of ADP, the airports company whose possible privatisation has been approved by the government, Finance Minster Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Reported higher September traffic figures.

ENGIE/SUEZ:

Utility Engie is going to take its time before deciding upon what to do regarding Engie’s 32 percent stake in peer utility company Suez, Les Echos reported on its website on Sunday.

RENAULT:

Renault proposed on Friday the appointment of Thomas Courbe as director.

TOTAL:

French energy group Total and Algerian state-owned firm Sonatrach have signed new agreements, including a contract to develop the Erg Issouane gas field and plans to create a joint venture, Total said.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....