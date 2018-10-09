French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS:

Airbus Board Of Directors selected Guillaume Faury as future CEO.

Airbus A380-saving Emirates deal stalled due to engine impasse.

COFACE:

The French government officially launched “Cap Francexport”, a public reinsurance scheme to allow French companies, including Coface, to export more easily to 17 countries where the commercial risk is particularly high.

CREDIT AGRICOLE: Banco BPM said it does not exclude selling its stake in the Agos Ducato JV. Banco BPM holds a 39 percent share in the Agos Ducato JV, while Credit Agricole owns the remainder.

FNAC DARTY:

Ceconomy, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics retailer, said operating profit for the 2017-18 fiscal year came in below its targets, citing weak business at its MediaMarkt and Saturn store chains. Ceconomy is the biggest individual shareholder in FNAC Darty, with a 24 percent stake.

JCDECAUX:

French outdoor advertising company won an Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield contract for the two largest UK shopping malls.

PERNOD RICARD:

Pernod Ricard renewed a distribution agreement with Republic National Distributing Company.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....