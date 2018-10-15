French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 15

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

JCDecaux SA:

Australia-based APN Outdoor shareholders approved JCDecaux’s acquisition of 100% of their company.

NV Bekaert SA:

Brussels-based Bekaert restructured and refinanced its debt held by Bridon-Bekaert Ropes group through a financial covenant-free bridge loan with a group of banks for a maximum maturity of two years. The agreement includes a repayment of 294 million euros.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS SA:

Aeroports De Paris published its September 2018 Traffic Figures

CASINO:

Casino Group said it is to associate Tikehau Capital and Bpifrance to the development of its subsidiary GreenYellow.

ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM SA:

Maurel & Prom confirmed it is working on the acquisition of Shell’s stake in the Urdaneta West field in Venezuela.

CHARGEURS SA:

Chargeurs announced that Colombus Holding increased its shareholding in the company.

