French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BREXIT:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Thursday for a general election on Dec. 12 to break Britain’s Brexit impasse, conceding for the first time he will not meet his “do or die” deadline to leave the European Union next week.

On Friday, European Union envoys to Brussels will discuss the length of another delay to Brexit, with an official from the bloc saying the choice was between 3 months and a “two-tier” lag but warning that a decision might not come just yet.

BUREAU VERITAS:

Bureau Veritas confirmed its outlook for 2019 on Thursday, having reported a 6.2% year-on-year increase in Q3 revenue.

CAPGEMINI:

Capgemini said on Thursday it expected 2019 growth to come at the lower end of the guidance range due to markets slowdown, expecting to post 5.5% annual growth.

ECONOCOM:

Econocom reported on Thurdsay 2.6% rise in 9-month revenue to 1.83 billion euros.

IPSOS:

Ipsos reported third-quarter revenue of 499.4 million euros on Thursday and said it expected annual organic growth to be 3% or more.

KERING:

Kering’s Gucci brand and Italian jacket maker Moncler joined other luxury labels on Thursday in easing fears of a major third quarter sales hit from protests in Hong Kong, as they benefited from brisk business across the rest of Asia.

MICHELIN:

French tyre maker Michelin on Thursday maintained its full-year profit guidance but cut its forecast again for the global tyre market, pointing to a sharper-than-expected downturn in the truck segment.

NYRSTAR:

Nyrstar said on Thursday that a revised offer had been received for its 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar Group which was retained under the restructuring that was completed on 31 July 2019.

SAINT-GOBAIN:

Saint Gobain reported on Thursday organic growth at 3.4% for the nine-month period and confirmed its objectives for full-year 2019, with a like-for-like increase in H2 operating income compared to H2 2018.

UBISOFT:

French game maker Ubisoft slashed its annual profit targets on Thursday and delayed its blockbuster game releases to the next fiscal year as its recently published Ghost Recon Breakpoint game failed to impress the players.

UMICORE:

Umicore said on Thursday it had signed a multi-year strategic agreement with Samsung SDI for supply of close to 80,000 metric tonnes of high-performance NMC cathode materials starting in 2020.

VALEO:

Valeo, whose revenue rose 8% in Q3, said on Thursday that the strike at General Motors would have a substantial impact on its revenues and operating margin.

VINCI:

French construction and concession firm Vinci said sales in the first nine months of the year rose 11% to 34.9 billion euros thanks to a solid performance from its airports and motorway concessions, and the firm confirmed its forecasts for higher revenues and profits.

