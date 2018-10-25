French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ABI:

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, halved its proposed dividend after reporting third-quarter earnings broadly in line with forecasts.

ALTEN SA:

Raised annual organic growth expectations for 2018.

BOUYGUES/KEYYO:

Bouygues Telecom is in talks to buy Keyyo.

CARMILA SA:

Carmila upgraded its earning target for 2018 while reporting its 9 months results.

KORIAN SA:

Q3 results and confirmed its annual objectives.

ORANGE:

Posted higher Q3 revenues and EBITDA and reiterated its 2018 targets.

PSA:

French carmaker PSA Group posted a 7.8 percent increase in quarterly revenue, buoyed by its acquisition of Opel-Vauxhall as well as strong sales of pricier Peugeot models.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC:

French electrical equipment manufacturer Schneider Electric on Thursday reported better-than-expected growth in its third-quarter revenue, leading it to raise its full-year growth outlook for the second time this year.

