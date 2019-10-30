French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

PSA:

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA on Wednesday confirmed they were in talks to combine, in a deal that could create a $50 billion automaker.

AIRBUS

Airbus cut its full-year delivery goal for commercial jets on Wednesday, as the planemaker struggles with production delays at a newly expanded German plant.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

EssilorLuxottica confirmed its 2019 outlook and savings targets on Wednesday after posting higher third-quarter sales, although revenue growth for Ray Ban maker Luxottica was hit by turmoil in Hong Kong and a long rainy season in Japan.

SUEZ

French utility Suez said it now expected sales to come in at the top end of its previously projected range, as it posted an increase in nine-month revenues and earnings.

TOTAL

Total said on Wednesday that record production growth in the third quarter help keep its cash flow steady, as adjusted net profit tumbled due to lower oil and gas prices.

ATOS SA:

Atos said it is to sell part of minority stake in payments company Worldline.

BOUYGUES SA:

Bouygues Travaux Publics has been chosen to carry out works for 199 millions euros.

COLAS SA:

Colas’ subsidiary secures contract for 84 million dollars.

L’OREAL SA:

L’Oreal third quarter sales were lifted by robust demand across Asia and especially in mainland China.

METROPOLE TELEVISION SA:

Metropole Television said its Q3 EBITA rose at 34.2 million euros.

SEB SA:

Seb published its 9-month results.

