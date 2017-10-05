French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent by 0607 GMT.

ACCORHOTELS:

AccorHotels signed a strategic partnership with SNCF group for the development of the Orient Express brand.

AIRBUS:

Airbus told European governments on Wednesday that it has made a strategic decision to bring the design of some nacelles or aircraft engine casings inside the company, rather than leaving it with suppliers, according to a presentation on its website.

ATOS SE:

Atos announced the acquisition of three healthcare consulting companies in the US.

ELIS/EURAZEO:

Eurazeo completed the sale of part of its shares in Elis at a price of 22.01 euros per share.

ENGIE:

French energy conglomerate Engie SA has appetite for more Brazil acquisitions, and will evaluate assets being sold by Eletrobras, despite spending more than $1 billion in a licensing auction last week, Engie’s local unit head told Reuters on Wednesday.

LEGRAND:

Legrand launched a bond issue of 400 million euros; the order book oversubscribed close to four times.

PSA PEUGEOT:

French car maker Peugeot SA on Wednesday said it was focusing on utility vehicles to lift its market share in Brazil and would offer a similar set of models as it sells in Europe.

UBISOFT:

Ubisoft launched a buy-back program up to 4 million shares.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....