French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CARREFOUR, CASINO

French retailer Carrefour is weighing a possible bid for its debt-laden rival Casino, potentially through an all-share deal, BFM TV reported on Wednesday. A Carrefour spokesman said there was no offer on the table.

HERMES

Luxury handbag maker Hermes reported a rise in first-half profits and said sales trends within mainland China remained strong.

FFP:

FFP reported on Tuesday a net asset value per share for H1 up at 176.4 euros.

SOMFY:

Somfy published on Tuesday a net profit for the first half up at 91.2 million euros.

