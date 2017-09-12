French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 12

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0631 GMT.

ARKEMA:

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether chemical maker Arkema SA followed safety rules at its Crosby, Texas plant where several chemical containers caught fire after flooding from Hurricane Harvey, an EPA official said on Monday.

CAPGEMINI:

Reiterated its 2017 financial targets.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Saudi’s Kingdom Holding is to acquire a 16.2 pct stake in Banque Saudi Fransi from Credit Agricole

FRENCH POLITICS:

President Emmanuel Macron faces the first challenge on the streets to his business-friendly reform agenda on Tuesday, when workers from the hard-left CGT union will march through French cities to protest a loosening of labour regulations.

LOUIS DREYFUS:

Louis Dreyfus Co is not looking to sell its Brazilian juice operations, but it is open to partnerships in the area, including possible tie-ups with local bottlers, Murilo Parada, chief executive for the Brazil unit, told Reuters on Monday.

RABOBANK/VAN LASCHOT:

Rabobank, the Dutch cooperative bank, said on Tuesday it sold its 9.74 percent stake in smaller peer Van Lanschot Kempen.

TOTAL:

Total SA’s 225,500-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery may be shut for weeks because an Aug. 30 power outage during Tropical Storm Harvey caused crude oil to plug a key pipeline, Gulf Coast market sources said on Monday.

VIRBAC:

French veterinarian pharmaceutical company cut its full-year outlook, saying it now expected revenue to be little changed from last year after a fall in U.S. sales affected its first-half earnings.

VIVENDI:

French media company places a 850 million-euro bond, fixed-rate bond with 7-year term and a coupon of 0.875 percent.

