September 12, 2018 / 6:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 12

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0606 GMT.

CARMIGNAC GESTION:

French veteran fund manager Edouard Carmignac, 71, is leaving the top investment job at one of his funds as he prepares succession at the helm of the firm he founded 29 years ago.

COFINIMMO:

Cofinimmo announced on Tuesday the acquisition of a German healthcare real estate for 19 million euros.

FRENCH ECONOMY:

France’s budget deficit will rise next year but stay below the European Union’s limit of 3 percent of economic output, according to figures given by Finance Ministry officials on Tuesday.

HERMES:

French luxury handbag maker Hermes HRMS.PA on Wednesday said operating margins reached a first-half record at 34.5 percent of sales in the first six months of 2018, as profits rose to a new high.

LEGRAND:

Legrand confirmed on Tuesday that a search of its premises took place on 6 September 2018.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
