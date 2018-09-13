French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 13

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AALBERTS INDUSTRIES:

Aalberts Industries announced on Wednesday a 30 million euros investement together with a logistics partner in a new distribution and assembly centre in Zeewolde Netherlands.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS:

ADP said on Wednesday it welcomed 10.2 million passengers in August.

FRANCE/BRITAIN/FISHING:

Talks between French and British fisherman over rights to catch scallops have ended in failure, France’s agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, raising the risk of further tensions at sea.

NATIXIS:

French bank Natixis said on Wednesday it planned to sell several specialised finance businesses to its parent, unlisted French cooperative lender BPCE, and use part of the 2.7 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in proceeds for acquisitions.

SAINT GOBAIN:

Saint Gobain announced on Wednesday the launch of a bond issue of 1 billion euros.

KORIAN:

Korian reported on Wednesday an EBITDA for H1 up at 228 million euros.

PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE, KORIAN:

Pharmagest and Korian announced on Wednesday a partnership to co-create an innovative multi-service offer for vulnerable people at home and in nursing homes.

VGP:

VGP announced on Wednesday it raised 190 million euros in bond issue.

