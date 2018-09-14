French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 14

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

SCOR:

Scor said on Thursday it entered in exclusive negociations for the sale of its subsidiary Rehalto To Workplace Options.

NATUREX:

Naturex announced on Thursday the implementation of squeeze-out procedure on its remaining shares not tendered to the offer initiated by Givaudan on Naturex shares.

JCDECAUX: JCDecaux said on Thursday it won 280 Million Pounds advertising contract with Network Rail.

AIRBUS: Airbus announced on Thursday its chief commercial officer Eric Schulz has resigned, Christian Scherer will take over the position.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES: Dassault Systemes announced on Thursday it will be included in France’s CAC 40 Index, effective from 24th September.

