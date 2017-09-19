French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent by 0623 GMT.

CMA CGM

French container transportation and shipping company CMA CGM and India’s software services provider Infosys said on Monday, they had signed a seven-year strategic partnership to accelerate transformation of CMA CGM’s information systems, with Infosys planning to establish a delivery center in Marseille, France, and acquire CMA CGM’s innovation and delivery center in Dubai, UAE.‍‍​

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

French pharmaceutical company Eurofins Scientific said on Monday it had signed an agreement to acquire EAG Laboratories from Odyssey Investment Partners.

GTT

French LNG transportation equipment company GTT announced on Monday an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries to design the LNG tanks of a new FSRU. ‍​

HEINEKEN:

Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it had sold a stake of 5.24 percent in Heineken, the world’s second largest brewer for some 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion).

HURRICANE MARIA:

Hurricane Maria, the second Category 5 storm to hit the Caribbean this month, plowed into the small island nation of Dominica on Monday with roof-ripping fury on a collision course with the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later this week.

JCDECAUX

French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux said on Monday it had won the smart street furniture and self-service bike rental contract for Lyon Metropole.

KERING:

Pinault’s holding company Artemis launched a 375 million euros offering of non-dilutive, cash-settled exchangeable bonds into Kering shares.

KINEPOLIS

Belgian movie theater operator Kinepolis said on Monday it had acquired ‘Landmark Cinemas’, Canada’s second largest movie theater group.

SOLVAY:

Solvay has agreed to sell its polyamides business to BASF for 1.6 billion euros.

WENDEL

French investment firm Wendel said on Monday it had undertaken to tender its 27.8 percent stake in exceet Group into ‍White Elephant’s voluntary public takeover offer.

XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE

French transport services and global logistics company XPO Logistics Europe announced on Monday the appointment of Malcolm Wilson as its CEO.‍​

