French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALTICE, VIVENDI:

Canal Plus said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Altice’s SFR unit on the distribution of its RMC Sport sports channels in France.

AMG:

AMG said on Tuesday it entered into an agreement with a US steel producer over a 2-year period to supply 7 million pounds of vanadium.

CECONOMY/FNAC DARTY:

Consumer electronics chain Ceconomy cut its profit targets for its 2017/18 financial year, becoming the second German retailer to do so on Tuesday and citing poor trading due to an unusually hot European summer.

Ceconomy owns around 24 percent of French electronics goods retailer FNAC Darty.

GTT, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard:

GTT announced on Tuesday the signing of a technical assistance and license agreement with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

SCOR:

An activist investment fund on Tuesday put pressure on French reinsurer Scor’s management after it rejected a friendly 8.2 billion euro ($9.57 billion) takeover offer late last month.

TARKETT:

Tarkett announced on Tuesday the appointment of Fabrice Barthélemy as interim group CEO.

VINCI:

Vinci issued on Tuesday a 1.75 billion euros bond in two tranches of respectively 0.75 billion euros at 7 years and 1.0 billion euros at 12 years.

