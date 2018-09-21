French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 21

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALSTOM:

Alstom said on Thursday it would supply trains for lines 15, 16 and 17 of the Grand Paris Express in a deal worth up to 1.3 billion euros

PSA:

Carmaker Opel, a unit of France’s PSA Group, is planning to further scale back production at its Ruesselsheim plant, a local newspaper group reported on Friday.

PSA is pressing the French government to revive sales incentives on rechargeable hybrid vehicles as it rolls out plug-in versions of its larger models to meet tightening European emissions rules, the carmaker said on Thursday.

NYRSTAR NV:

Nyrstar said on Thursday adverse market conditions would impact its third quarter earnings

TIKEHAU CAPITAL SC:

Tikehau Capital said on Thursday it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Sofidy. The company also said it had 14.8 billion euros of assets under management as at 30 June 2018

ALTEN SA:

Said on Thursday its first half net income group share rose to 75.0 million euros

VICAT SA:

Vicat confrmed on Thursday it was in talks with Brazilian cement company Ciplan following an article published in the Brazilian daily Valor Economico on an external growth transaction

