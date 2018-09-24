French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 24

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CARREFOUR/CASINO:

French supermarket retailer Casino, whose shares have hit by concerns over its debts, said it had rejected an approach from domestic rival Carrefour - something that Carrefour itself denied.

RENAULT/PEUGEOT

French environment minister Francois de Rugy said on Sunday that the 2019 government budget would include 570 million euros ($669.69 million) to fund incentives to switch to less polluting vehicles, a 180 million euro increase from 2018.

SOLVAY:

Solvay said it saw mid-term growth potential for underlying EBITDA at 6-9 percent.

