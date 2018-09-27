French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Air France KLM’s new Chief Executive Benjamin Smith said the French state is prepared to sell its 14 percent stake in the airline, according to the Financial Times.

BOLLORE SA:

Reported higher H1 sales and profits.

GETLINK SE:

Getlink successfully priced its first issue of green bonds.

LOUIS DREYFUS:

Agricultural commodity giant Louis Dreyfus has seen improved results this year and has no plans to be absorbed in a merger, its chief executive said on Wednesday, rejecting talk of a crisis after the surprise exits of its former CEO and finance chief.

TRIGANO SA:

Trigano published a revenue of 2.31 billion euros ($2.71 billion)for the full year.

VALNEVA SE:

