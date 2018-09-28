French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 28

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CARMAT

Carmat said on Thursday its half-year net loss widened to 18.9 million euros from 14.1 million euros in the same period last year. The company burned 20.7 million euros in cash in the period and recorded no revenue.

CNP ASSURANCES

CNP Assurances announced on Thursday it had created an ad-hoc committee in order to examine changes which could be proposed following its public shareholders conference announcement of their intention of changing CNP’s shareholding structure.

GEMALTO

Estonian police are seeking to recover 152 million euros ($176.88 million) in a lawsuit filed on Thursday against digital security firm Gemalto, following a recall last year when security flaws were found in citizen ID cards produced by the firm.

NAVYA

Navya reported on Thursday H1 revenues of 9 million euros and an improvement in gross margin to over 19%.

REWORLD MEDIA

Reworld Media announced on Thursday it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Mondadori Group on acquisition of Mondadori France.

RIBER

Riber reported on Thursday earnings for the first half of 2018, with operating result up at 2.8 million euros, and said it expected its profitable growth to continue.

ROCHE BOBOIS

Roche Bobois reported on Thursday H1 recurring EBITDA up at 10.4 Million euros.

