French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 4

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

THALES

The French defence electronics group reported higher first-half profits on Wednesday but toned down its organic sales growth outlook for the full year, citing a slowdown in the commercial space market.

LATECOERE

The French aeronautics company confirms full-year guidance after reporting first-half recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 28.1 million euros, up from 20.9 million a year ago.

BIOMERIEUX

The French diagnostic testing company confirmed 2019 targets after reporting a first-half operating income of 189 million euros, up from 177 million a year ago.

SCOR

The French reinsurer’s CEO Denis Kessler said on Wednesday he expected to maintain the same growth pace over the 2019-2021 period as during the previous three years

EUTELSAT / SES:

C-Band Alliance issued on Tuesday a response to Eutelsat decision to withdraw from the alliance. C-Band Alliance members Intelsat, SES and Telesat said they were fully committed to the market-based approach for clearing C-band spectrum in the U.S.

FUGRO:

Fugro said on Tuesday in won a multi-annual marine site characterisation project off the German coast.

SEB:

SEB said on Tuesday it appointed Nathalie Lomon as CFO.

