French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 4

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks. ING Groep NV: Dutch prosecutors said on Tuesday they had settled a money laundering case with ING Groep NV INGA.AS for 775 million euros ($900 million).

ILIAD: French telecoms group Iliad said the number of its subscribers in both fixed and mobile declined in the first half, compelling it to amend its mid-term profitability targets.

SOCIETE GENERALE: French bank said it expected around 1.4 bln dollars in US sanctions penalties.

CARREFOUR, DANONE: Carrefour said that the head of Danone will sit on a food advisory committee the supermarket group is setting up as it seeks to boost sales of organic products.

HEINEKEN: Dutch brewer successfully priced 1.25 billion euros of notes.

THROMBOGENICS: Belgian biopharmaceutical company announced it would become “Oxurion NV”.

AIR LIQUIDE: French gas, technology and services provider inaugurated pilot site for production of carbon-free hydrogen. EUROFINS French pharmaceutical group expanded its cosmetic testing business with the acquisition of Clinical Research Laboratories LLC.

