French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 5

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALTAMIR SCA:

Altamir published a net asset value per share at end-June of 24.54 euros.

BOIRON SA:

Boiron reported its first half results.

DASSAULT AVIATION SA:

Dassault Aviation’s profit rose in the first half of the year.

L’OREAL SA:

L’Oreal appointed Stephane Rinderknech president and CEO of L’Oréal USA.

SAFRAN

Safran raised full-year profit forecasts and extended the mandate of its chief executive to the end of next year as the world’s second-largest aircraft parts supplier reported stronger than expected first-half profits.

Vivendi:

Vivendi threatens legal action over Mediaset’s pan-European plan.

