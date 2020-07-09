French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday

July 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

BIOMERIEUX

French healthcare company specialising in diagnostics reported an organic growth of 15.7% at constant exchange rates over first half of 2020 but added it still kept it 2020 financial objectives withdrawn due to a lack of visibility triggered by coronavirus crisis.

SOCIETE LDC SA:

Societe LDC has reported on Wednesday a stable revenue for its first quarter at 1.07 billion euros.

bit.ly/3fbVTwh

