French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday 25

April 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ATOS:

French IT services company said on Tuesday it was teaming up with Google Cloud to help offer secure artificial intelligence solutions to its global customers.

BOLLORE:

French police questioned billionaire Vincent Bollore on Tuesday over allegations his Groupe Bollore worked on the election campaigns of presidential candidates in two African countries in return for lucrative port contracts.

KERING:

Booming sales growth at French luxury group Kering got even faster in the first quarter, as red-hot demand for its Gucci clothing and handbags was joined by other labels such as Balenciaga.

TOTAL:

Total and Google Cloud have signed an agreement to jointly develop artificial intelligence solutions applied to subsurface data analysis for oil and gas exploration and production.

WORLDLINE:

French payments company said on Tuesday it would remain “very active” in seeking M&A opportunities as it aims to become European industry leader, but did not name any potential targets.

