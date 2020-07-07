REFILE-French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 7

(Fixes date, spelling in first entry)

July 7 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

Sodexo

Sodexo expects a revenue decline of about 27% in its fourth quarter as coronavirus pandemic is still strong in north America, Latin America and India.

Ado Properties SA:

ADO Properties announced on Monday that it will make an offer to all Consus’ shareholders to buy their shares.

Eiffage SA:

Eiffage and Engie Solutions said that they won a contract to build the ventilation, smoke extraction and decompression system for lines 16 and 17 tunnels of the Grand Paris Express Network as part of a join consortium.

bit.ly/2ZFmyLr

Icade SA:

Icade Promotion reported the completion of the off-plan sale of nearly 25,000 sq.m in Ivry-sur-Seine to Primonial REIM for 109 million euros. The complex is scheduled to be completed at the start of the fourth quarter 2022.

Societe Bic SA:

BIC announced that Chad Spooner is succeeding Jim Dipietro as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

bit.ly/31R7eho

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....