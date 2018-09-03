RPT-French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on September 3

(Fixes dateline)

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON SA:

Casino shares sank as much as 15 percent on Friday amid fresh concerns over its debt burden. The retailer said it had amended its 2018 half year results to disclose the cash position of one of its key finance units.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said it had secured approval in Europe for a rare blood-clotting disorder treatment using nanobodies.

BOLLORE SA:

Bollore published a group revenue up 7 percent at 10,87 billion euros ($1.26 trillion)

FINANCIERE DE L’ODET SA:

Financiere de l’Odet reported its first half results with a turnover of 10.86 billion euros

COMPAGNIE DU CAMBODGE SA:

Compagnie Du Cambodge announced a first half revenue of 31 million euros

KBC ANCORA CVA:

KBC Ancora closed its financial year with a profit down at 215.0 million euros

SOCIETE INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIERE DE L’ARTOIS SA: Societe Industrielle Et Financiere De L’Artois published its first half results with a revenue up at 78 million euros

FINANCIERE MONCEY SA:

Financiere Moncey reported a net income group share of 6.2 million euros for the first half of the year

