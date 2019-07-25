UPDATE 1-French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch

(Adds Total, EDF, TechnipFMC)

July 25 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

TOTAL

The French energy giant says it will sell assets worth around $5 billion mostly from its upstream exploration and production business as it seeks to focus on low breakeven projects that can withstand low oil prices. It reported a 19% drop in adjusted net profit in the second quarter at $2.9 billion.

EDF

EDF says electricity generation its Bugey, St-Alban and Tricastin nuclear power plants may be curbed until after July 26 as the low flow rate and high temperatures of the Rhone limit the utility’s ability to use river water to cool its reactors.

TECHNIPFMC

Franco-American oil services company TechnipFMC says received a record volume of orders in the second quarter, pushing its backlog of projects to a peak thanks to new liquefied natural gas projects.

ALTEN SA:

Alten reported on Wednesday an H1 revenue up at 1.29 billion euros.

ELIS SA:

Elis reported on Wednesday its H1 results with an EBITDA rising to 519.0 million euros.

ERAMET:

Weak prices hit the first half results of metals and mining company Eramet on Wednesday, although Eramet said it expected its second-half results to show an improvement.

EURAZEO:

Eurazeo announced that it had successfully raised close to 700 million euros from investment partners.

FNAC DARTY SA:

CTS Eventim said it was in talks to buy a 48% minority stake in FNAC Darty’s France billet unit.

KLEPIERRE SA:

Klepierre reported its H1 results on Wednesday with an EBITDA rising to 526.4 million euros.

LVMH:

Luxury goods group LVMH on Wednesday posted better-than-expected second quarter revenue, lifted by accelerating momentum in its fashion and handbag division that houses its Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior megabrands.

TF1:

TF1 reported on Wednesday a Q2 current operating profit up at 100.1 million euros.

TOTAL:

Total announced on Wednesday the signing of an agreement to develop LNG regasification plant, storage, pipelines in Benin.

VALEO:

French car parts supplier Valeo’s first-half operating profit fell by almost a third amid declining vehicle production in major markets, but it said it was on track to slash costs and deliver on full-year goals.

VALLOUREC SA:

Vallourec reported Q2 results on Wednesday with an EBITDA increasing to 102 million euros.

WORLDLINE:

Worldline reported H1 results on Wednesday and announced it would pay 1,070 billion euros to fully control equensWorldline.

