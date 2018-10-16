BNP Paribas's chairman cancels attendance at Saudi Arabia's investment conference - spokeswoman

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Chairman Jean Lemierre canceled his attendance at the investment conference to be held in Saudi Arabia next week, a spokeswoman for French bank said on Tuesday.

Lemierre is the first French lecturer to announce his withdrawal from the conference. BNP Paribas’s spokeswoman declined to say why Lemierre canceled his trip.

Pressure has been mounting on executives invited to the Riyadh conference to cancel their presence since prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of Saudi policies, went missing.

He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)