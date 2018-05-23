FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 1:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Guinea parliamentary majority rejects calls for Bollore inquiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, May 23 (Reuters) - Guinea’s parliamentary majority rejected opposition calls for an inquiry into French billionaire Vincent Bollore on Wednesday, saying the investigation was a purely French matter.

“We haven’t received any such request and in any case we wouldn’t accept it,” Amadou Camara, the leader in parliament of President Alpha Conde’s ruling party, told Reuters.

Bollore is under formal investigation in France over allegations that his company Groupe Bollore undercharged for work on behalf of presidential candidates in Guinea and Togo in return for port contracts. (Reporting by Saliou Samb Writing by Tim Cocks Editing by Catherine Evans)

