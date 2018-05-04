FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 4, 2018 / 12:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Togo willing to provide evidence to Bollore inquiry - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOME, May 4 (Reuters) - Togo will provide information to the French judicial inquiry into billionaire Vincent Bollore’s Africa operations if asked to do so, Public Function Minister Gilbert Bawara said on Friday, in the first statement by Togolese authorities on the matter.

“The Togolese state has nothing to add to the dossier which is in process in France,” Bawara told Victoire FM. “However, if ... (Togo) is requested to provide information or any evidence at all, rest assured we will do so willingly.” (Reporting by John Zodzi Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.