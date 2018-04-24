UPDATE 1-French tycoon Bollore questioned by police over Africa operations - Le Monde

(Adds share price move)

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - French billionaire Vincent Bollore, who days ago stepped down as chairman of media giant Vivendi, is being questioned by police as part of an investigation into allegations of corrupt business practices in Africa, Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Shares in his holding company Groupe Bollore SA fell around 6 percent on the news of his police interrogation, while shares in Vivendi also fell around 1 percent.

Le Monde said Bollore was being quizzed in Nanterre, on the western outskirts of Paris.

Bollore’s lawyers did not answer telephone calls. Groupe Bollore’s spokesman and Bollore’s personal spokesman could not be reached and did not respond to messages. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, Mathieu Rosemain and Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Richard Lough)