LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - France has received orders of over 33.5 billion euros for a new 30-year syndicated bond, with the order book set to close at 1030 GMT, according to a lead manager.

The country’s debt agency is set to price the bond at seven basis points over its outstanding 2048 issue, the lead manager said.

Pricing is expected later today via BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, HSBC, JP Morgan and Societe Generale. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Virginia Furness)