France lifts 2020 bond issuance as virus outbreak hits budget

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - France raised its 2020 bond issuance plans on Wednesday to account for a wider budget deficit expected due to the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, the Agence France Tresor public debt agency said.

The government will issue 210 billion euros of medium- and long-term bonds net of buybacks this year, up 5 billion euros from the 2020 budget law, AFT said.

The higher funding requirement would also be covered by raising the amount of treasury bills outstanding by 17.5 billion euros, AFT added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)