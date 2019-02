PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - France has mandated banks for the issue of a new 30-year bond to be sold in the coming days, the Agence France Tresor public debt management agency said on Monday.

The joint lead managers for the new May 25 2050 bond are BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, JPMorgan, and Societe Generale and all primary dealers will be part of the syndicate, AFT said.