PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - France is to sell by syndicate a new, 18-year bond with a yield linked to euro zone inflation in the coming days, the Agence France Tresor public debt agency said on Tuesday.

The joint lead managers of the new bond will be Barclays , BNP Paribas, HSBC, JPMorgan and Natwest Markets, the AFT said.

For the statement from AFT: (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)