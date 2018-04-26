FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 26, 2018 / 3:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Perol stepping down as chairman of French bank BPCE - media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Francois Perol, the head of France’s second-biggest banking group BPCE, has decided to step down, French newspapers Challenges and Les Echos reported on Thursday, citing internal sources.

Perol chairs the management board of BPCE as well as the supervisory board of investment bank Natixis. His resignation comes almost a year after he was cleared by a French court in a conflict of interest case.

BPCE could not immediately be reached for comment. Les Echos said Laurent Mignon of Natixis was being considered as a possible successor. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Matthieu Protard, Writing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.