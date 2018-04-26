Perol stepping down as chairman of French bank BPCE - media reports

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Francois Perol, the head of France’s second-biggest banking group BPCE, has decided to step down, French newspapers Challenges and Les Echos reported on Thursday, citing internal sources.

Perol chairs the management board of BPCE as well as the supervisory board of investment bank Natixis. His resignation comes almost a year after he was cleared by a French court in a conflict of interest case.

BPCE could not immediately be reached for comment. Les Echos said Laurent Mignon of Natixis was being considered as a possible successor. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Matthieu Protard, Writing by Sarah White)