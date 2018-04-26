FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 10:56 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Natixis chief to replace Perol as chairman of French bank BPCE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company confirmation)

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - Francois Perol, the head of France’s second-biggest banking group BPCE, will step down in June and be replaced by Natixis chief Laurent Mignon, BPCE said on Thursday.

Perol chaired the management board of BPCE as well as the supervisory board of investment bank Natixis. His resignation comes almost a year after he was cleared by a French court in a conflict of interest case.

Les Echos newspaper said Perol, who worked as a top adviser to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, will join merchant bank Rothschild & Cie. Natixis said it would announce the name of its new chief executive in the coming days. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Matthieu Protard, Writing by Sarah White)

