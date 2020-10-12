France willing to invest alongside Bridgestone to save plant -minister

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The French government is prepared to invest alongside Bridgestone to save a French plant that the Japanese tyre maker is considering closing, a minister said on Monday.

The French government is looking at options to save jobs and keep open the factory, which employs 863 people in Bethune, Northern France.

“If we could find a balance with Bridgestone, we would put up money,” Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told television channel LCP.

“What we’re telling Bridgestone is look at all of the scenarios and don’t shut out scenarios out of principle and we are ready to invest alongside them to give a future to the plant,” she added.

The government would meet soon with Bridgestone representatives, she said, without specifying what form a potential investment could take. (Reporting by Jean-Stephane Brosse and Leigh Thomas in Paris Editing by Matthew Lewis)