Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 17, 2018 / 7:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

France, Britain reach deal over "scallop wars" - French official

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - French and British fisherman have reached an agreement to end a war over scallop fishing in the English Channel, an official with the French minister of Agriculture said on Monday.

“A deal has been reached and will be passed on to authorities in the two countries to be finalised,” the official said, giving no details of the deal.

The dispute, which arose as Britain negotiates its exit from the European Union, centred on the size of the boats that are allowed to fish in the Baie de Seine where scallops can be found in large quantities. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Elisabeth O’Leary; Editing by Alison Williams)

