UK officials confident French scallops spat will not recur

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain is confident that France will supply more security resources to ensure that a row over scallops at sea does not happen again, Britain’s junior fisheries minister George Eustice told lawmakers on Wednesday.

British agriculture and fisheries ministry officials will meet French counterparts in London later today to try to defuse the row after fishermen in the Baie de Seine threw rocks and other projectiles at each other in a row over shellfish.