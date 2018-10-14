FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2018 / 2:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-British cyclist shot dead by hunter in French Alps

1 Min Read

(Fixes reference to Haute-Savoie in paragraph 2)

LYON, France, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A 34-year old British man was shot dead by a hunter while cycling in the French Alps, police said on Sunday.

The victim, a restaurateur living nearby, in the Haute-Savoie region, was killed by one bullet while cycling down a path along woods.

A 22-year old man taking part in a group hunt is believed to have shot the bullet, police said. He was hospitalised in a state of shock.

An investigation for involuntary manslaughter was opened. (Reporting by Catherine Lagrange; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark Potter)

