France to reimburse 1.6 bln euros debt owed to EDF in 2018 - govt source
September 27, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 23 days ago

France to reimburse 1.6 bln euros debt owed to EDF in 2018 - govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The French government plans to pay EDF 1.6 billion euros in 2018 as part of a reimbursement programme of a 4.6 billion euros renewable-energy subsidies related debt owed to the company, a government source said on Wednesday.

The debt is due to renewable energy subsidy payments that EDF has been forced to advance to the French state and which have built up as debt in its balance sheet.

The source said the government will reimburse EDF 1.6 billion euros this year and that a repayment calendar has been set to repay the full amount by 2020. (Reporting Simon Carraud; Writing by Geert de Clercq; Editing by Bate Felix)

